One of the nation’s supposedly nicest public restrooms is right here in Washington. But you might have to leave the region to use it.

The new restroom at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, built as part of the North Satellite Terminal Modernization Project, has been selected as one of 10 finalists in the 2019 America’s Best Restroom contest.

The Sea-Tac restroom features automatic soap dispensers, quartz multistation stalls and environmentally friendly flushing fixtures, according to a statement from Cintas, the business support company that hosts the contest.

The finalists — which this year include lavatories in two airports, a zoo, a museum and the Jupiter Next hotel in Portland, among others — were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements, Cintas said.

The winner gets bragging rights, a spot in the contest’s “Hall of Fame” and $2,500 worth of facility services to help maintain the luxurious loo.

“From a sophisticated French brasserie to a restroom that’s literally a zoo, each of this year’s finalists offer cleanliness and unique design elements worthy of any Instagram selfie,” said Cintas marketing manager Sean Mulcahey. “We’re proud to spotlight businesses that provide quirky, well-maintained restrooms that are as creative as they are clean. These finalists understand the importance of ensuring patrons leave the restroom with a positive, lasting impression.”

Past winners have included washrooms in casinos, colleges, theaters and wildlife refuges, but no Washington lavatory has won the competition before.

People who wish to weigh in can view the other nine contestants and cast an online vote for their favorite now through Sept. 13, according to a Cintas news release.

Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle, which oversees the airport, said the winning design is being duplicated throughout Sea-Tac.

“This style of restroom is our new standard going forward for Sea-Tac. It has been very well-received,” he wrote in an email this week. “The new D Annex has the similar style as well. We are also in the beginnings of a $38 million upgrade for restrooms on Concourses B, C, and D. Overall we will have eight pairs of restrooms involved in that renovation.”

Frequent flyers: Have you used this restroom before? Do you think it has earned Washington a slice of toilet fame?