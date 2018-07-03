Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

You can read today’s Morning Brief below or sign up here to receive future Morning Briefs directly to your inbox.

Voters may consider carbon fee at gas pump, sweeping changes to gun laws

You’ll likely vote this fall on whether to pony up more at the gas pump through a Washington carbon-fee initiative that would put an escalating fee on most fossil-fuel emissions. It would add an estimated 14 cents to the cost of a gallon, and the revenue would go toward clean energy, clean water, forests and other projects to fight climate change. But it’s already getting pushback from large oil companies. A sweeping gun-safety initiative also may make the ballot.

Need to know

Struck by a ship, entangled in crab pots, stillborn, emaciated. It’s a tough summer for whales. Sixteen gray and humpback whales have been reported stranded on Washington and Oregon beaches since April 3, the largest number in nearly two decades.

The youth soccer players trapped in a Thai cave may need to dive, even though none of the 12 boys can swim. Officials say it could take months to get them out by other means. A video shows the boys and their coach huddling on a dry patch after divers located them yesterday, more than a week after they were stranded in the flooded cave network. Heavy rains are expected soon.

Meteor splashdown: Underwater robots yesterday hunted for chunks of the big space rock that plunged down off Washington’s coast in a brilliant flash last spring. Did they find anything? Scientists are expected to announce their findings — if any — this morning. Here’s where to follow along.

Fourth of July fun: Haven’t made plans for tomorrow’s holiday yet? Not to worry — here’s where you can celebrate around Seattle and Bellevue, and all over the region. Fill up that water bottle, because it’s going to be warm and dry (here’s the latest on just how toasty).

Feeling the power

What’s the secret to making a big lift? Get mad. Jennifer Goodley of Bremerton reminded herself of that during yesterday’s powerlifting competitionat the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, letting out a yell during her 52.5-kilogram deadlift. It was a different vibe at the bowling competition, where camaraderie meant more than medals. Enjoy a photo gallery and find today’s updates from the games, which have led to both a rant and a rave.

What we’re talking about

DNA found on a samurai sword has led to a murder charge against an Island County man who is being sought by authorities. His girlfriend’s decapitated body was found in March near a bunker dug into a Camano Island hillside.

Hold onto your wallet. Amazon Prime Day 2018 will be 36 hours long. New for this year as all-powerful Amazon changes the meaning of “day” with its midsummer sale for Prime members: deals at Whole Foods.

Did you mean to send that photo? Some Samsung users say their phones are randomly sending photos to contacts without permission.

Could Mariners closer Edwin Diaz win the American League’s Most Valuable Player award? Columnist Matt Calkins makes the case for Diaz and his 20 one-run saves.

Worth a read

Six drunken-driving convictions and a suspended license. The suspect in a wrong-way crash that killed a woman on I-5 near Arlington last weekend had a long record, the State Patrol says. A judge yesterday set Aaron Gentry’s bail at $500,000.

You’re just getting started. That’s the message outside advisers delivered to Starbucks after anti-racial bias training that followed the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia store. Read the recommendations, the full report and Starbucks’ response.

They say time heals all wounds. For Sonics fans, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Ten years ago this week, a headline on the front page of The Seattle Times read, in all caps, “A SAD DAY.” It was the last day the Sonics were Seattle’s team. Let’s look back.

Why, yes, you can be a mermaid when you grow up. Just join the Seattle Mermaids, a group you might have seen gliding gracefully in a local pool with beautiful mermaid tails.

We usually save this kind of story for Fridays, but this one is too good to wait: A California man has images of a margarita-loving bear lolling in his hot tub with the jets on, “having a grand old time.”

Editorial/opinion

The Seattle Times editorial board recommends Karen Keiser for state Senate, 33rd Legislative District, and Mark Miloscia for state Senate, 30th Legislative District, in the Aug. 7 primary election. And Times editorial page editor Kate Riley explains why the board makes endorsements, and shares some of the questions candidates are being asked.

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy. High 74. Low 56. Sunrise 5:16. Sunset 9:09.

Today in history

In 1905, The Wenatchee World begins publishing the first daily newspaper in Central Washington. The paper consists of one sheet folded into four pages and is a Republican newspaper at a time when newspapers are often affiliated with a political party. Two years later, Rufus Woods becomes publisher, and remains so for 43 years, followed in 1950 by his son, Wilfred Woods, editor and publisher for the next 47 years.