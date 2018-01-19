Hing Hay Park has been expanded and improved, and now a big, bright-red "Gateway" will welcome visitors to the popular gathering spot in the Chinatown International District.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on an expanded and renovated Hing Hay Park in the form of a 20-foot-by-70-foot red “Gateway” at the southwest corner of the park in Seattle’s Chinatown International District.

Some access to the park is limited as the dramatic gateway, designed digitally, is being put into place manually.

The artwork is one of the finishing touches of a larger project to expand and improve the park, a popular gathering place in the neighborhood. In fact, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation, its name, Hing Hay, translates to “Park for Pleasurable Gatherings.”

The expanded park, which opened in the summer, includes a performance space, with custom integrated seatng. it also features pingpong tables, a badminton area, shade trees, lighting and sidewalk improvements and better access for people with disabilities, according to the city.

“Gateway” features 109 skin panels and 768 interior brackets and weighs an estimated 15,000 pounds.