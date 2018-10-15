Paul Allen's work in business and philanthropy reached far and wide. Reactions to the billionaire's death flooded social media Monday.

Paul Allen is dead at 65, just two weeks after announcing he had restarted treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The news of the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner’s death quickly reverberated across social media — far beyond the reaches of Seattle.

Allen’s work and philanthropy reached far and wide, touching many people between his business with Microsoft, Vulcan, the Allen Institute for Brain Science and his ownership of the Seahawks and Trail Blazers and his love of rock music. Reactions to the billionaire’s passing flooded social media.

“Paul was a person who pushed so many intellectual envelopes and expanded human knowledge, and his legacy will live beyond bricks and mortar,” Washington state Governor Jay Inslee tweeted Monday.

“I’ll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten” added Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Twitter.

Others issued statements via email, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Below is Goodell’s statement about Allen:

“Paul Allen was the driving force behind keeping the NFL in the Pacific Northwest. His vision led to the construction of CenturyLink Field and the building of a team that played in three Super Bowls, winning the championship in Super Bowl XLVIII. The raising of the “12th Man” flag at the start of every Seahawks home game was Paul’s tribute to the extraordinary fan base in the Seattle community. His passion for the game, combined with his quiet determination, led to a model organization on and off the field. He worked tirelessly alongside our medical advisers to identify new ways to make the game safer and protect our players from unnecessary risk. I personally valued Paul’s advice on subjects ranging from collective bargaining to bringing technology to our game. Our league is better for Paul Allen having been a part of it and the entire NFL sends its deepest condolences to Paul’s family and to the Seahawks organization.” ​​

And here is Constantine’s statement:

“It would be difficult to overstate the influence of Paul Allen on our community, and his impact on our collective history. As a high school kid at Lakeside School, Paul mastered the nascent technology of mainframe computers, and went on to lead a revolution. His success made him a member of the elite club of visionaries who truly changed the world, and his passions fueled a second career as one of the greatest philanthropists of all time. He pushed the envelope of brain science, helped protect endangered species, created our popular culture museum, saved our historic Cinerama Theater, created a vast new UW library, and brought us our first NFL championship, among innumerable other contributions large and small. His was truly an epic life. As a region, we are diminished by his passing, but we are inspired by his legacy to discover our own passions, and to share them with the world around us.”

Here’s what people are saying about Allen’s passing on social media.

Statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the passing of Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/1iLDLenLKz — Microsoft (@Microsoft) October 15, 2018

Paul was a truly wonderful, bright and inspiring person—- and a great friend. I will miss him https://t.co/HYhtgZGo8C — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) October 15, 2018

Very sad to hear of Paul Allen’s passing. His passion for invention and pushing forward inspired so many. He was relentless to the end. My heart goes out to Paul’s family and friends. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 15, 2018

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of @PaulGAllen, our founder and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts. All of us who worked with Paul feel an inexpressible loss today. https://t.co/OMLZ7ivvSD pic.twitter.com/Bfa8kK6Q8e — Vulcan Inc. (@VulcanInc) October 15, 2018

There’s little in the universe that didn’t interest him. Trudi and I join people all over the world in sending our thoughts to Paul Allen’s family and friends. https://t.co/Mzs8qBC2TA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 15, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of @PaulGAllen. I’ll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten. The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever. — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 15, 2018

RIP to my dear friend (& killer guitar player) Paul Allen. Your genius & generosity has & will forever be felt by mankind. — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) October 15, 2018

I just lost a dear, brilliant, talented friend of two-plus decades. His real legacy will be the ongoing brain research he has supported. But he also rocked on guitar! Goodbye, Paul Allen. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) October 15, 2018

Sad day here at Microsoft. RIP Mr. Paul Allen … I literally cannot imagine what my own life would have been without your visionary work. https://t.co/e9vegPaQq6 — Shantober Loftis (@shannonloftis) October 15, 2018

Rest In Peace Paul Allen. Thank you for everything! You will be missed. My prayers go to the entire Allen family. — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) October 15, 2018

I am so sorry to hear this!!! Thank you Paul for your generosity towards myself and Darbury. Thank you for the wonderful monument of @MoPOPSeattle for Seattle Music. You built Seattle into a great city. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/s88R4Wo824 — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) October 15, 2018

A pioneer. A visionary. A good man. Paul Allen was all of these things and more. He will truly be missed. My deepest condolences are with his family and friends. https://t.co/jkzZLsZf25 — John Legere (@JohnLegere) October 15, 2018

Big dog rest easy as you go home @PaulGAllen prayers for your family🙏🏾 — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) October 15, 2018

Thank you for being you, @PaulGAllen. Grateful I had the chance to know you. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) October 15, 2018

I will be always thankful for @PaulGAllen’s generosity and his kind heart. He was a genius, and genuine person, who cared about humanity all over the world and it was an honor to be able to learn from and be around such a great leader. https://t.co/wJPg5b2xnw — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) October 15, 2018

We miss you.

We thank you.

We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018

My prayers and thoughts are with the family of Mr. Allen @PaulGAllen — Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) October 15, 2018

Rest in Peace Paul Allen. It feels weird mourning a billionaire who you never met, but some of the best moments and memories of my life, with friends and family and strangers alike, are centered around the @trailblazers. They wouldn't have happened without him. Sad day. — KARMS (@IanKarmel) October 15, 2018