Paul Allen's work in business and philanthropy reached far and wide. Reactions to the billionaire's death flooded social media Monday.
Paul Allen is dead at 65, just two weeks after announcing he had restarted treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The news of the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner’s death quickly reverberated across social media — far beyond the reaches of Seattle.
Allen’s work and philanthropy reached far and wide, touching many people between his business with Microsoft, Vulcan, the Allen Institute for Brain Science and his ownership of the Seahawks and Trail Blazers and his love of rock music. Reactions to the billionaire’s passing flooded social media.
“Paul was a person who pushed so many intellectual envelopes and expanded human knowledge, and his legacy will live beyond bricks and mortar,” Washington state Governor Jay Inslee tweeted Monday.
“I’ll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten” added Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Twitter.
Others issued statements via email, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and King County Executive Dow Constantine.
Below is Goodell’s statement about Allen:
“Paul Allen was the driving force behind keeping the NFL in the Pacific Northwest. His vision led to the construction of CenturyLink Field and the building of a team that played in three Super Bowls, winning the championship in Super Bowl XLVIII. The raising of the “12th Man” flag at the start of every Seahawks home game was Paul’s tribute to the extraordinary fan base in the Seattle community. His passion for the game, combined with his quiet determination, led to a model organization on and off the field. He worked tirelessly alongside our medical advisers to identify new ways to make the game safer and protect our players from unnecessary risk. I personally valued Paul’s advice on subjects ranging from collective bargaining to bringing technology to our game. Our league is better for Paul Allen having been a part of it and the entire NFL sends its deepest condolences to Paul’s family and to the Seahawks organization.”
And here is Constantine’s statement:
“It would be difficult to overstate the influence of Paul Allen on our community, and his impact on our collective history. As a high school kid at Lakeside School, Paul mastered the nascent technology of mainframe computers, and went on to lead a revolution. His success made him a member of the elite club of visionaries who truly changed the world, and his passions fueled a second career as one of the greatest philanthropists of all time. He pushed the envelope of brain science, helped protect endangered species, created our popular culture museum, saved our historic Cinerama Theater, created a vast new UW library, and brought us our first NFL championship, among innumerable other contributions large and small. His was truly an epic life. As a region, we are diminished by his passing, but we are inspired by his legacy to discover our own passions, and to share them with the world around us.”
Here’s what people are saying about Allen’s passing on social media.
https://twitter.com/Bwagz/status/1051967370774773760
