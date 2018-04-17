Passing through the Montlake Cut, the research boat collided into the seafloor and concrete Monday morning, according to a NOAA spokesman. The estimated cost of damage remains unknown.

A research vessel with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) crashed Monday morning while passing through Seattle’s Montlake Cut of the Lake Washington Ship Canal, according to witnesses and a spokesman for the agency.

The incident — which resulted in damage to one of the ship’s propellers, hull dents and paint scrapes — remains under investigation, NOAA spokesman David Hall said in an email.

The boat, which the agency calls The Rainier, “made contact with the seabed and a concrete wall,” Hall said. No injuries were reported.

The estimated cost of damage is unknown.

The waterway, between Seattle’s Montlake and University District neighborhoods, connects Lake Washington and Lake Union.

The ship, first commissioned in 1968, uses sonar technology to map marine conditions. It is 231 feet long and 42 feet wide, with a maximum occupancy of 118 people, according to the agency’s website.

The site refers to the ship as “the most productive coastal hydrographic survey platform in the world.”

No further details were immediately available.