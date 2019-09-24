Local News A mural depicting the working trades along the Duwamish River in the Pike Place Market Originally published September 24, 2019 at 3:29 pm A mural depicting the working trades along the Duwamish River in the Pike Place MarketBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Red Arrows fly over Aiming for ‘true form’ at Japanese archery meet in Northgate Luminata fest lights up the night at Green Lake Related Stories Everett man found with life-threatening stab wound, sheriff’s office investigating Secretary of state may seek to make office nonpartisan Share story By Alan Berner Related Stories Everett man found with life-threatening stab wound, sheriff’s office investigating September 24, 2019 Secretary of state may seek to make office nonpartisan September 24, 2019 ACLU: Alaska police agency failed to protect Native women September 24, 2019 Anchorage police release details of fatal bicycle crash September 24, 2019 More Photo Galleries Red Arrows fly over Aiming for ‘true form’ at Japanese archery meet in Northgate Luminata fest lights up the night at Green Lake Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com.