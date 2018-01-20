Assorted scenes from the 2018 Seattle Women's March.

Nancy Buchanan, 53, came to Seattle from Eugene, Oregon, for the 2018 Women’s March with 140 pussyhats that she and her daughter made. They started knitting six weeks ago. Buchanan had hoped to have 200 hats, but “you’ve got to work sometime.”

Hats, at $20 a piece, were selling quickly.

Buchanan said she’d previously voted in presidential elections but usually skipped mid-term and local ones.

Not anymore.

She said she’s certain to vote next week on Oregon’s Measure 101, an initiative concerning taxes that fund the state’s Medicaid expansion.

Previously, “I probably would have just deferred,” Buchanan said. “It’s a small thing, but now it matters.”

Here are a few more images from Saturday’s march.