A witness who saw a small plane go down in Lake Morton, south of Covington, paddled out in a kayak on Monday to get the pilot out of the aircraft and back to shore, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

People who live on the lake “saw it coming down quickly” but didn’t hear sounds from the plane’s engine, which caught their attention, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. After the plane crashed into the lake — in unincorporated King County, east of Auburn and west of Black Diamond — a resident got into his kayak and rescued the pilot, who was conscious and was taken to a hospital, Abbott said.

Abbott said a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the crash site was able to snap a photo of the downed plane before it fully sank.

Small Plane crashed into Lake Morton in unincorporated Kent. Witnesses saw a plane with no engine crash into the middle of the lake. A witness was able to kayak out and rescue the pilot who was conscious. Transported to a local hospital. Plane sinking, Marine Unit responding. pic.twitter.com/zHnis8grMZ — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) November 11, 2019

