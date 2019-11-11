A witness who saw a small plane go down in Lake Morton, south of Covington, paddled out in a kayak on Monday to get the pilot out of the aircraft and back to shore, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
People who live on the lake “saw it coming down quickly” but didn’t hear sounds from the plane’s engine, which caught their attention, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. After the plane crashed into the lake — in unincorporated King County, east of Auburn and west of Black Diamond — a resident got into his kayak and rescued the pilot, who was conscious and was taken to a hospital, Abbott said.
Abbott said a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the crash site was able to snap a photo of the downed plane before it fully sank.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.