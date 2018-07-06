Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

You can read today’s Morning Brief below or sign up here to receive future Morning Briefs directly to your inbox.

Why Boeing is spending billions to break into a relatively tiny market for jets

Look out, Airbus! Boeing is thinking far ahead in the chess game between the giant rivals with yesterday’s dramatic move to join forces with regional-jet maker Embraer. If the deal goes through, it will create Boeing’s first major new center of engineering design and manufacturing outside the U.S. And analysts say the combined talent will shape Boeing’s future airplanes.

Need to know

Traffic alert: All lanes of northbound Highway 99 are closed until noon at South Cloverdale Street in South Park, after a crash that killed a teenager and knocked a large sign bridge onto the roadway. Interstate 5 isn’t looking pretty, either. Check traffic here.

Water is rising, oxygen is dwindling and a rescue diver has died in the cave complex where a Thai youth soccer team is trapped, giving new urgency to the race to save the 12 boys and their coach. Diver Saman Gunan, 38, was a former member of the Thai navy’s SEAL unit who volunteered to help with the risky mission. Find updates here.

Good news for homebuyers: more choices, more wiggle room. The number of houses for sale in the Seattle area zoomed up 43 percent from a year ago, the biggest jump since the bubble burst, and way more condos are available too. The market is still no picnic, but prices are rising more slowly as bidding wars ebb. Click on the interactive map for details about the neighborhood you’re interested in. Another glimmer of hope for buyers: the changing interest rates.

The trade war is on. President Donald Trump slapped $34 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods today, and China immediately fired back with an equal amount. Now Trump is threatening $500 billion MORE in tariffs, which would cover nearly all of China’s exports to the U.S. and raises worries that costs will soar for a wide range of goods.

Is your neighborhood more dangerous than it used to be? Many Seattleites seem to feel that way. FYI Guy dug into the city’s crime rate and found that for most of Seattle, it’s gotten a little better — with some striking exceptions. Here’s his neighborhood-by-neighborhood breakdown of the changes in violent crimes and property crimes.

What we’re talking about

Facebook censored a post for “hate speech.” It was the Declaration of Independence.

The EPA’s new chief is a former coal-industry lobbyist who helped lead a fight against environmental regulations. Andrew Wheeler takes over after the resignation of Scott Pruitt, who pushed rollbacks that are already touching Americans’ lives before months of scandals took him down. This may not spell the end of Pruitt’s political career, though.

The downside of fireworks: the fires. Fireworks are suspected in a blaze that damaged five homes in a Lake Stevens cul de sac. And then there’s the trash — 553 pounds of it, collected by volunteers in kayaks and on land after the Lake Union fireworks show.

Tiffany Powers had to decide whether to put her name on a kidney-transplant list, or compete in the Special Olympics USA Games first. Her answer? Hint: The Michigan basketball player is in Seattle this week. And cheerleading isn’t an official sport at the games, but that hasn’t dampened the spirits of a beloved squad that’s been cheering enthusiastically for both sides at the events. Follow the last day of the games here.

Amazon workers need a strong union to ensure they have bathroom time and much more, economics columnist Jon Talton writes. But that would be an uphill climb.

Worth a read

A gory video of a pipe spewing bloody water into the Salish Sea sparked an audit of B.C. fish-processing plants. The results: More than 70 percent of the plants are violating environmental regulations, and some are decades behind modern standards. And that bloody plume, which roiled the fish-farm debate on both sides of the border in December? A new video shows it still spewing.

Summer gardening: Rain will not sustain your garden or lawn this summer, writes Ciscoe Morris. He shares some tips for watering like a pro.

Weekend fun: Take a quick trip to Lopez Island or Whistler. Enjoy the warmer weather by exploring Seattle’s lesser-known attractions. Or check out one of these music and nightlife events around the region, including a visit from Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Friday! Let’s feast on some funnies:

Editorial/opinion

For the Aug. 7 primary, the Seattle Times editorial board recommends former King County public defender Jesse Salomon for state senator in Legislative District 32, which includes parts of Shoreline and Lynnwood. And voters there should opt for newcomer Keith Smith to bring fresh representation to House Position 1.

Today’s weather

Cloudy, but the weekend gets nicer. High 74. Low 59. Sunrise 5:18. Sunset 9:08.

Today in history

King County sets an urban-growth boundary in 1992, as required by the 1990 Growth Management Act, to prevent uncontrolled development and protect farmland and open space from sprawl. The boundary draws a jagged line between the urbanized western parts of the county, where “urban growth” is directed, and the rural eastern portions, where limited development is allowed.Although there have been minor tweaks, the boundary remains essentiallywhere it was drawn.