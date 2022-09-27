By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle
- Seattle in for more heat, smoke before cooldown, chance of rain
- Monday night, Jupiter to make closest approach in nearly 60 years
- Property tax levy proposed to fund mental health care in King County
- '50% was a mistake': Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.