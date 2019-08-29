Why does the tiny village of Indianola have an enormous 900-foot dock?

It dates back to 1916, when the original wooden dock was built to accommodate low tides and steam ferryboats, part of the “Mosquito Fleet” which took people from Kitsap County to Seattle, among other destinations.

In 1938 the dock was widened to two lanes for automobiles, until 1951 when ferry service ended, according to a sign at the dock. Repairs were carried out in the 1980s, after major storm damage. Today the dock remains a beloved icon and a gathering point for the community.