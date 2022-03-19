BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As worshippers trickled out of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church singing “We Shall Overcome,” three students from Spokane’s Whitworth University were among those joining in the familiar refrain.

“We shall overcome some day.

“Deep in my heart;

“I do believe …”

It was Jan. 16, the Sunday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and for Maddie Nowicki, Kendra Guttridge and Rafe Wolfisberg, attending the nearly 150-year-old Romanesque-style church was a rare opportunity to see, hear and feel a piece of Black history — a piece of American history.

For it was at 16th Street Baptist where four girls attending Sunday school in 1963 were killed when Ku Klux Klansmen bombed the building, shocking the nation.

“We believe that what happened here in Birmingham, Alabama, is a part of American history,” said the Rev. Arthur Price Jr., the church’s pastor for the past 20 years. “In ‘63, the evening news used to be 15 minutes. The newscasts the day of the bombing extended to the 30 minutes we see today. It was that much interest in it.”

Members of the church, which now includes a museum, helped plan the children’s march in Birmingham in May 1963, where thousands of schoolchildren faced snarling police dogs and fire hoses.

And it was in this city that King was arrested and wrote his famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” to members of the city’s clergy.

The Whitworth students heard these stories and more as they and eight other students traveled throughout the South as part of a sociology course exploring race in America.

“They got overwhelmed with history, and history as it’s never been communicated to them before,” said Jason Wollschleger, the Whitworth professor who guided the trip. “There’s also the immersive experience of being in a place where the history happened; that’s just not replicable in the classroom.”

Most of the students on the trip were from the Northwest and had never been to the South, “so there’s that cultural experience of going to a part of the country that has its own unique culture,” said Wollschleger, who attended college in South Carolina. “So it’s an opportunity to hear history and learn about race and culture, kind of from firsthand perspectives in locations where things happened.”

The students’ history tour comes at a time when campaigns are mounting nationally within school boards and in state legislatures to ban the teaching of American history centered on the Black experience, or the teaching of anything that makes students feel uncomfortable.

“I think it’s just the new front for the culture war,” Wollschleger said. “It’s just the attack point that people can rally around.”

Learotha Williams Jr., a professor of African American history at Tennessee State University in Nashville, says the anti-Black history campaign is the manifestation of “a fear of the dismantling of this myth of America being this exceptional place.

“I don’t think they want the actual bad deeds of their ancestors scrutinized or illuminated. It feels bad for them because, you know, some of these people were engaging in some hideous acts.”

Besides, he added, “There’s always been some level of control over how Black history is talked about, discussed and recorded.”

Depictions of racism and slavery

For Wollschleger’s students, their visit to the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., and The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, exposed them to the horrors of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, in which 12.5 million Africans were snatched from their homes and shipped around the world in bondage, and connected slavery to Black Codes, segregation, Jim Crow and modern-day mass incarceration.

“With the education I’ve been given, thinking about the era of slavery in a more general term, I forget just how widespread it was,” said Nowicki, who grew up in North Bend. “And I think it’s often sugarcoated or dulled down in public education. I grew up not engaging with the idea that people were being stolen from so many different areas and brought to so many areas.”

The students had planned to end their trip with a visit to the Whitney Plantation near New Orleans, but a COVID-19 outbreak among the group prevented them from visiting the 275-acre site.

The plantation, now a museum, is among the few in the South whose tours and exhibits are centered on the lives of the enslaved. More than 350 enslaved people helped make the plantation (then know as the Haydel plantation) one of largest producers of sugar cane in the world.

Also on the grounds is The Field of Angels, a memorial to the 2,200 enslaved children who died in St. John the Baptist Parish between the 1820s and 1860s. Their names are etched on granite slabs.

Wollschleger said he had planned to contrast the Whitney to the Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens near Charleston, South Carolina, where the students started their trip.

“The whole thing was presented as just gushing about the antebellum era, the southern belles, and how it was such a great time to be alive,” Wolfisberg said of Boone Hall. “It was so untouched about the slave community that lived on the plantation. … And the fact that people have weddings there and take family pictures there. That was really gross and felt really wrong in a way I’ve never felt before.”

Wollschleger agreed that the racial story that Boone Hall tells is different from that of the Whitney, and he typically makes Boone Hall the first stop on the trip.

“It’s the story that white America likes to tell itself, and it’s really obvious that that’s what’s happening,” he said. “And then I use Whitney as the last thing we do so that it’s kind of the bookend of the trip and a direct comparison to Boone Hall and a very different narrative that’s told there.”

Rick Benthall, director of marketing at Boone Hall, where enslaved people once made over 4 million bricks yearly, said they try to present information honestly, accurately and educationally.

“We feel like the history of the past is important. We honestly address the questions that come up about the enslaved people that lived here,” Benthall said. “People’s perceptions about what they should find out here, that’s left up to the individuals that come here.”

Benthall added that there are several cabins on the 738-acre plantation where enslaved people lived that are now used to present a Black history exhibit. Each cabin is a museum — one that reflects the Gullah people whose roots can be traced to the Low Country and to Africa, one that centers on the Civil War era, one that reflects the civil rights movement and one that pays tribute to Black leaders of the past.

“They should have been able to learn a lot, and if they had questions we would have addressed the specific question that they asked,” he said.

“You have to learn the whole truth”

After visiting the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, where the students learned the names and circumstances of some of the 6,500 people who were lynched between 1860 and 1950 — including children — Wollschleger said the mood of the trip changed.

“It was the most quiet part of the trip. People just couldn’t talk. They were just floored,” he said.

There they learned of people such as Charles Atkins of Washington County, Georgia, who at 15 was burned alive by a mob of 1,000 white people in 1922.

And Bud Spears of Lauderdale County, Mississippi, who was lynched in 1888, for protesting the lynching of another Black man.

And Anthony Crawford, a farmer in Abbeville, South Carolina, who was lynched in 1916. His crime: rejecting a white merchant’s bid for cotton seed.

And, how Mary Turner, a 33-year-old wife and mother was one of 11 people lynched in two Georgia counties in 1918. Her body was then riddled with bullets and burned while hanging from a tree near Valdosta. She was killed for speaking out against the lynching of her husband a day earlier. She was eight months pregnant.

“They were overwhelmed. Some people just went to their rooms. Some came down to the lobby and they really couldn’t talk about their experience but they just wanted to be with each other,” Wollschleger said.

For Wolfisberg, 19, of Bellingham, the “real, raw” experience was “a lot more moving and emotional than I was ready for.”

“With history you have to learn the whole truth, otherwise it’s not worth learning at all,” he said.

Nowicki, also 19, said the scope of what she and others absorbed was taxing, but added that it was not as difficult for her as it is for some Black people. “There are Black people in my life who have had to deal with this their entire life, and who have known this their entire life. It’s not something they get to choose. “

Facing emotions about history

At The Legacy Museum, the students got a full dose of history, including standing on the exact spot where a slave block once stood, to the civil rights movement and lawmakers who opposed it, to prison leasing and mass incarcerations.

“There were times students were just openly sobbing, to the point where attendants in the room were bringing out Kleenex,” Wollschleger said.

So how does an instructor handle such emotions?

“Honestly, I don’t do anything with it except to allow them to have the experience and process it on their own. If they’re feeling bad, I just let them sit with it. I mean, they’re learning,” Wollschleger said. Later, when they’re ready, they’ll talk.

Guttridge, 20, said the sites made her think about her own education growing up in Canby, Oregon, and what she was — and wasn’t — taught.

“It gives me an understanding of why today is as loaded as it is and volatile as it is. It just confirms that we can’t not talk about history,” she said.

In many ways, the trip made things feel “a little more hopeless,” she said. But visiting places like the 16th Street Baptist Church was “good at restoring the hope.”

“The marches and remembrances and the memoriams of a lot of activist leaders who maintained their hope has been really helpful as we uncover a lot more ugly truths,” she said. “There will never be enough that I can do, or anyone can do to honor them but not forgetting is the best we can do.”