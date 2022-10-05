By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle to stay smoky amid record heat, low rainfall
- Researchers warn of mental health risks of high-potency cannabis
- Kirkland ranked third-best place to live in U.S. by Money magazine
- 4 injured in University District shooting were UW students
- Will the GOP send migrant buses to Seattle next? I vote yes WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.