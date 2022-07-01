The National Nordic Museum in Ballard has a symbolic new sentinel. Artist Thomas Dambo’s 2015 work “Nordic Swan” was erected this week and will stay until the end of 2022. The swan is a beloved Scandinavian symbol and the sculpture, made from recycled and salvaged materials, also represents a dedication to sustainability.
The Danish ambassador, Her Excellency Lone Dencker Wisborg, will visit the museum on July 7 to celebrate the installation and talk about sustainability and art.
