The “Eight Immortals” are having their faces painted in Zen Dog’s garage. More on that later. The reason this is happening began more than two decades ago when an architect named Larry Murphy walked into New Century Tea Gallery in Seattle’s Chinatown International District and fell in love with tea. “This is what I wanted to do,” says the man who now goes by Zen Dog. The Zen Dog Studio and Tea House Gallery has since become a fixture in Ballard’s Crown Hill neighborhood.

The business occupies three floors of a 1927 home where Zen Dog has lived for 50 years. It includes spacious yards, water features and a Chinese pergola that have played host to wedding parties in the past. But since the 80-year-old owner suffered a stroke recently, the tea house itself has been closed for business. Online orders continue at teahousegallery.com. “I feel great,” Zen Dog exclaims in a text, but later acknowledges he needs help to reopen the by-appointment-only tea house.

A table of beautifully carved wood for tea tasting sits near a large Buddha, which is just one of the objects dedicated to a unique tea experience. Room by room is packed with beautiful things intended to shut out Ballard’s nearby busyness.

Included are paintings by Miao Wu, a Beijing-born Seattle artist and longtime friend. Wu is tasked with restoring “Eight Immortals,” a group of larger-than-life wood and paper figures from Chinese mythology: Each possesses a different power. Using a step ladder, Wu paints the faces, bringing back to life expressions.

Zen Dog freed the group kept in storage by a seller in Kirkland and plans to restore them by October, when the tea house turns 20. They will be displayed in the basement for tea-drinking mortals to enjoy under a long ornate Chinese kite decorated as a rising Phoenix.