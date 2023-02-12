Saturday’s are no longer days for resting up for the evening. The party starts at noon if you attend Duck Brunch, a creative, easygoing, playful event that was started a year ago by a small group of friends meeting for brunch. It now attracts dozens of people from those looking for a place to eat after a Friday night of clubbing to those curious about decking out a rubber duck in a menagerie of fancy, craftsy décor.

Duck Brunch is a pop-up party held monthly, always at different venues, always with a different theme, and always featuring rubber ducks. On Saturday they held “My Ducky Valentine” at the Eastlake Bar and Grill in Seattle (a former restaurant now closed permanently).

Quirky and quacky activities greet guests as soon as they walk in the door. There’s dancing, guest DJs, a crafts table called the Duckoration Station, an All-you-can-eat brunch buffet, which went fast, and drink specials to anchor the custom Bloody Mary garnish buffet.

At the heart of it all is the Duckoration Station, a table that seats ten and never had an empty chair. Piled with the tiniest of colorful objects such as mini pink cowboy hats, red hearts, pearls, beads, feathers — anything that glitters or shines and can be outfitted on a small rubber duck was available. Armed with glue guns partyers squished together and created their ducky art projects resulting in plenty of laughter.

“We want to inspire creativity,” says Erica Opsvig, one of the group’s co-founders.

“On Saturday you’re good and rested. Everyone’s relaxed.” says Opsvig, noting that’s the perfect time for a party. She and her partner, Sean Fischer, co-founded Duck Brunch a year ago. With their production team of Amy Gamache, Erik Skoog and Elise Ochs, they wanted to start something cultural and community driven that would make the music scene in Seattle a better place.

“We don’t take anything seriously,” Opsvig says. “We just want people to have a good time.”

You must be over 21 to attend. More info at https://duckbrunch.com. Also Instagram @duckbrunch. Facebook @duckbrunchofficial