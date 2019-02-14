Local NewsPhotography A day when love flowers at Seattle’s Pike Place Market Originally published February 14, 2019 at 5:40 pmUpdated February 14, 2019 at 6:10 pm A day when love flowers at Seattle’s Pike Place MarketBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Women in Black honor recent lives lost to homelessness, violence Photos: Another round of rain, snow hits Seattle area Tuesday Scenes from Sunday’s snow Related Stories Love on the rocks: Penguins celebrating Valentine’s Day Wish the Seattle sports fan you love a happy Valentine’s Day with these custom cards The colorful blooms and arrangements were a welcome contrast to the snowy scenes we've all gotten used to lately. Share story By Alan Berner Related Stories Love on the rocks: Penguins celebrating Valentine’s Day February 14, 2019 Wish the Seattle sports fan you love a happy Valentine’s Day with these custom cards February 14, 2019 For Valentine’s Day, a roundup of books about love — in all its forms February 6, 2019 Thursday TV Picks: Romance fills the screen on Valentine’s Day February 14, 2019 More Photo Galleries Women in Black honor recent lives lost to homelessness, violence Photos: Another round of rain, snow hits Seattle area Tuesday Scenes from Sunday’s snow Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.