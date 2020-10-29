By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Wretched human being' for president: How the Spokane paper's bizarre plug for Trump revealed a hard truth
- West Seattle motorists can't catch a break. Now First Avenue South Bridge needs urgent repairs. VIEW
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 28: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 29: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- South King County has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.