Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography A creative coffee date in Woodland Park Originally published April 4, 2020 at 3:43 pm A creative coffee date in Woodland ParkBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Neighbors leave signs of encouragement during coronavirus stay at home orders Photos of the day, April 4: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 3: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Related Stories Police arrest hospital aide in thefts of equipment, supplies Despite stay-at-home orders, 6 out of 10 are on roads, and Seattle traffic hovers around 50% of typical levels Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Police arrest hospital aide in thefts of equipment, supplies April 4, 2020 Despite stay-at-home orders, 6 out of 10 are on roads, and Seattle traffic hovers around 50% of typical levels April 4, 2020 Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads April 4, 2020 The week that was: Stories from the coronavirus saga April 4, 2020 More Photo Galleries Neighbors leave signs of encouragement during coronavirus stay at home orders Photos of the day, April 4: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 3: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Alan Berner