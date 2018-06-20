Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

Our area’s second-fastest growing neighborhood is on the Eastside

It’s boom time for Bellevue, a city that grew by about 13 percent from 2010 to 2017, with most of that growth downtown and in the Crossroads areas. The Eastside city’s downtown has a population density of about 18,000 people per square mile — similar to Seattle’s South Lake Union. Here, a pedestrian yesterday pushes a stroller past mixed-use retail areas and apartments in Bellevue.

Need to know

Boeing’s big FedEx order announced yesterday is a “a big vote of confidence,” says Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Kevin McAllister. The package-delivery specialist ordered 24 freighter jets — a dozen each of 767 and 777s — at an estimated value after discounts of $2.8 billion. Here’s what the order means for Boeing’s Everett plant.

“You have to stand for something,” says President Donald Trump in defending his hard-line immigration stance. Trump sees immigration as a winning issue heading into the midterm elections, and told House Republicans he is “1,000 percent” behind their rival immigration bills. More on the escalating controversy over family separations at the southern border:

• Splitting immigrant families for no good purpose is a time-honored American practice, writes columnist Danny Westneat.

• What’s the plan to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border? Well, there’s no clear policy, but suggestions include hotlines to call and an email address to seek information.

• State Attorney General Bob Ferguson wants Washington residents to contact his office if they are asked to host immigrant children separated from their families.

• Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will travel to Texas today to join a group of mayors from across the country in protesting the new policy at the border with Mexico.

• “I want to be clear: Microsoft is not working with the U.S. government on any projects related to separating children from their families at the border,” wrote Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella yesterday in an email to employees. The statement came as employees signed a petition calling for the company to end its contract with ICE. Here’s a roundup of other businesses that are speaking out on the policy.

• “I’m sorry. I think I’m going to have to hand this off,” said MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow as she broke down yesterday describing babies and toddlers being taken from their parents and sent to “tender age” shelters.

• Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for Donald Trump, on Fox News dismissed a story about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome being separated from her migrant parents with a sarcastic “Wah wah.”

What we’re talking about

Get ready to cool off: Enjoy the last (extra warm) day of spring today. Tomorrow is the summer solistice, and a return to our area’s more typical and cooler temperatures, says the weather service.

“A historic vote that ends 90 years of prohibition of cannabis”: Canada has become the world’s second country, after Uruguay, to approve a nationwide, legal marijuana market. Provincial and territorial governments need time to prepare for retail sales, so expect legal pot in British Columbia and elsewhere to start in early or mid-September.

Burger Battle Royale: Where’s the best burger restaurant in Seattle? Vote for your favorites in our summer burger bracket. May the best restaurant win. And if you’re firing up your own grill during this warm week, don’t forget these food-safety tips.

Starbucks says it will close 150 stores as it looks to cut costs and rein in spending. Besides the underperforming stores, executives have targeted wasted product, which costs Starbucks $500 million a year in the U.S.

The Mariners entered the first game of their series with the Yankees yesterday touting the best record in baseball since May 15. But starting pitcher Marco Gonzales gave up three home runs, and Seattle was defeated 7-2, the first time the Mariners have lost consecutive games since last month.

Worth a read

The U.S. is leaving the United Nations’ Human Rights Council, with Ambassador Nikki Haley calling it “an organization that is not worthy of its name,” in part because of “its chronic bias against Israel.” It’s the latest withdrawal by the Trump administration from an international institution.

That’s the last (plastic) straw. Starting next month, you won’t see plastic straws and utensils in Seattle eateries. A ban on plastic utensils has been 10 years in the making, pushing the city to embrace the ecologically preferred paper straws and degradable cutlery.

There’s a new pest in town, and it’s ruining the appearance of rhododendrons and azaleas. Ciscoe Morris tells us what to look out for and how to control this bug.

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is known for his social activism. Now he’s up for the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award, presented by ESPN.

Editorial/opinion

The U.S. House should abandon its plan to impose stricter work requirements on food-stamp recipients, a plan that would save little money while hurting families with children, writes The Seattle Times editorial board.

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy and hot. High 85. Low 58. Sunrise 5:11. Sunset 9:10.

Today in history

The town of Lake Forest Park on Lake Washington’s northwest shoreline incorporates in 1961, with a population of about 1,300. Lake Forest Park traces its beginnings back centuries, when it was a winter village site for the Snohomish tribe. Non-native settlers arrive in the 1860s, and the town named after Lake Forest, Ill., is developed by future Seattle Mayor Ole Hanson. In 2015, the population is about 13,000 after a series of annexations.