Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

You can read today’s Morning Brief below or sign up here to receive it directly to your inbox.

Aberdeen museum goes up in flames, including Cobain exhibit

Once again, the hard-knocks town of Aberdeen takes a hit as thousands of irreplaceable artifacts are destroyed in a recent fire at the Aberdeen Armory Building, which houses a history museum. To the dismay of Nirvana fans, a display about the town’s own Kurt Cobain was destroyed. The grunge superstar was born there, and the museum was an attraction for his fans. (Eric Timmons via The Daily World)

Need to know

“This should not have happened,” said QFC’s president about two black men who say they were harassed at a Capitol Hill store in Seattle. QFC quickly apologized and suspended a store manager. The incident comes after Starbucks faced nationwide outrage over the arrest of two African-American men at a Philadelphia store, later closing 8,000 stores for an afternoon of anti-bias training.

When her 5-year-old son was taken away, Ibis Obeida Guzman Colindres says, she was told she’d see him again in a few days. But “I haven’t heard my son’s voice” in a month, says the Honduran woman, who’s being held at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac. She’s one of the parents who crossed the border and landed in the center of a controversy over President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance policy” on illegal immigration.

The Huskies play their first-ever College World Series game tomorrow in Omaha. For two UW stars, longtime friends and teammates, the joyful scrum to celebrate their Super Regional bid wasn’t their first dogpile, and they’re hoping it’s not their last, either.

Imagine using your phone to summon a driverless van that takes you to work. Bellevue is envisioning a fleet of vans that, in the not-too-distant future, could entice commuters to ditch the cars that clog Eastside highways. A pilot program could launch this fall. And maybe someday you could rise above it all with your personal flying machine. That’s one dream of a Boeing-backed contest called GoFly. Here’s what the 10 winners are working on with their prizes.

What we’re talking about

Will Seattle voters be asked to repeal the head tax after all? Signatures for a citywide referendum were submitted yesterday, hours after a lawsuit accused the City Council of violating the open-meetings law before they repealed the tax. The No Tax on Jobs campaign submitted the 46,372 signatures just in case the lawsuit invalidates the council’s repeal vote.

Serious troubles with advanced engines for Boeing and Airbus jets have interrupted production of planes, impacted routes and shaken travelers’ confidence. Here’s an insider’s look at the engine problems, and what makers Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney and CFM International are doing about them.

The Seahawks wrapped up minicamp and won’t be back on the field for another month. It might be even longer for Earl Thomas, who continued to hold out. Here are six things we learned, from beat writer Bob Condotta.

As the Muslim student population grows in King County, some schools are rescheduling prom and other activities to allow Muslim students to participate and not miss out during Ramadan — their holiest time of their year. Today is the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

Worth a read

Ellen alert! Comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres is coming to Seattle in August to film part of her Netflix special — and it’ll be her first stand-up tour in 15 years. Here’s how to snag tickets.

Robert “Bob” Blethen, the gregarious soul of the family-owned Seattle Times and a gifted marketer, cared deeply for the Puget Sound area, serving as a volunteer on numerous philanthropic boards. “He has never wavered from the mission,” said Times Publisher Frank Blethen, his cousin. Bob Blethen, 71, died Wednesday night.

Weekend fun: Head to the ever-joyful and entertaining Fremont Solstice Parade, get to know your neighborhood on foot, see “The Incredibles 2” or one of the other highly acclaimed new movies this week, or head to one of the many music and nightlife events happening. Oh, and go outside; the sun awaits.

Friday, funday:

Editorial/opinion

After a series of government-transparency failures at the Legislature, the state House should release the full contents of an investigation into workplace misconduct by state Rep. David Sawyer, D-Tacoma, writes The Seattle Times editorial board.

Today’s weather

Cloudy, then sunny. High 69. Low 54. Sunrise 5:10. Sunset 9:08.

Today in history

The Fremont Bridge in Seattle opens in 1917. In the process, the creek connecting Lake Union and Salmon Bay is enlarged and becomes part of the canal, deep and wide enough for oceangoing vessels. The Fremont Bridge is a bascule bridge with counterweight balancing and cantilevered “leafs” (parts that raise and lower), one of the busiest such bridges in the world.