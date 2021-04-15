By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Need help finding where to get a vaccine? Check out our guide at st.news/getvaccinated.
Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com;
Most Read Local Stories
- You return $10,000 found on Issaquah road: Your reward?
- Seattle really is 'CRAZYTOWN' — and it will be our salvation after a rough year
- Seattle area to climb toward 80 degrees as clear skies offer chance to see Lyrid meteor shower
- Coronavirus daily news updates, April 14: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Seattle man wonders if his childhood friend is the leader of Q-Anon
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.