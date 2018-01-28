Local NewsPhoto & Video A brisk swim at Alki Originally published January 28, 2018 at 6:11 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Seattle’s Ethiopian community celebrates Epiphany This rain isn’t going away ‘Hubs’ of events around Seattle aim to maintain women’s march momentum The open-water swimming group gets together on a regular basis at Alki Beach. Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryBusiness booming for former Seattle guitar expert now in Idaho Falls Previous StoryOil resurgence gives the U.S. a new edge in energy and diplomacy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.