For a real close-to-home perspective of the size of that massive ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days, plunk it right on Lumen Field. These days, there’s an app for everything.

With the EverGivenEveryWhere app, which uses Google Maps, you can place the ship anywhere in the world and see how it fits.

The Ever Given is 1,312 feet long, longer than the Empire State Building and able to carry furnishings for 20,000 apartments.

Let’s put this mammoth between the 50-yard lines.

There it is, sticking well outside both sides of the stadium, onto the railroad tracks on the east, and First Avenue South on the west.

Now, that’s big.

Garret Dash Nelson is the map curator at the Boston Public Library, and as he explains in a phone interview, “I put the app together between coffee breaks, maybe 15 minutes in all, certainly less than half an hour.”

He put the app out on his Twitter account Sunday.

“Within a couple of hours, people started using it every which where. When I put the app, together I didn’t add anything like analytics.”

But, he says, given the reaction on his Twitter feed, the number of users has to be in the thousands.

Most people use the app to put the ship someplace where they live. It does give you a direct connection.

The ship overwhelms Lumen Field.

But place it in Green Lake or alongside the I-90 bridge, and the Ever Given is big but doesn’t overpowering the lake or bridge.

“It’s all context,” says Nelson.

With the app, you can rotate the ship, you can enlarge it or make it smaller, or place it at scale.

Here’s a vision that would send shudders to Vashon Island residents, who are just fine keeping their paradise unreachable and go ballistic at any discussion of a bridge to the mainland. Enlarge the ship so it stretches between the Fauntleroy and the island’s north-end ferry terminals.

Well, that’s just a nightmare. The Ever Given would only occupy 7% of the distance between them.

If you’re used to the digital age, it doesn’t take long to get the hang of the app.

You can’t just type in the location of a place. You use the Google map that’s on the app, then work your mouse to move around and pinpoint to a location such as Seattle.

Place the ship how you want it, and use the “snip and sketch” feature to capture the image.

You’re ready to join the Ever Given tweet club:

“We don’t need a tunnel between Helsinki and Tallinn, it’s all sorted now.”

“Container ship blocking an ancient riverbed on Mars.”

“On Fifth Avenue NYC spanning 54th to 59th Street, in front of The Apple Store, Plaza Hotel & Bergdorf’s at the northern end to Trump Tower and St Regis further south.”

And, since you’re likely thinking how the Ever Given would look in your neighborhood:

“The Ever Given is blocking my driveway. Any suggestions on who I should call?”