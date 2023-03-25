Local News A 5K run, then a stroll through the UW cherry blossoms March 25, 2023 at 7:56 pm By Karen Ducey Seattle Times staff photographer Karen Ducey: 206-464-8996 or kducey@seattletimes.com; Most Read Local Stories WA Supreme Court upholds capital gains tax Seattle lowered its standards all the way under a bridge More than one in 10 Seattle-area residents contemplating a move Deputy fatally shoots man carrying grenade near Tacoma high school Man charged with arson in Lake Union fire that destroyed 58 boats View Comments Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. View subscription offers here. For more information, visit our FAQ's. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.