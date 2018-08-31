Troopers believe the child walked onto the highway, where he was struck, but details about how this occurred remain unclear.

A 5-year-old boy was hit and injured by a car on Highway 2 near Lake Stevens Thursday night, according to Washington State Patrol.

The child was found conscious and alert and was transported to a hospital with injuries. The parents were located and the mother went to join the child at the hospital around midnight, according to Washington State Patrol. Troopers believe the child walked onto the highway from 20th Street Southeast, but details about how this occurred remain unclear.

Child struck on SR-2 update: Parents have been located and mom is en-route hospital. Circumstances of how and why the child was out wondering on his own are still unknown. This is an ongoing investigation and will take time to sort out all the details. TS — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) August 31, 2018

The driver, who was westbound on Highway 2, hit the boy around 10 p.m. and then pulled over and called 911, according to Washington State Patrol, which is investigating the incident.