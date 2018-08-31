Troopers believe the child walked onto the highway, where he was struck, but details about how this occurred remain unclear.

A 5-year-old boy is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center after being hit by a car on Highway 2 near Lake Stevens late Thursday night, according to Washington State Patrol.

The child was first taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with injuries including abrasion and a fractured leg Thursday night, Trooper Travis Shearer said. The boy was transported to Harborview on Friday morning, where he is in intensive care, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

It appears the boy wandered onto the highway from 20th Street Southeast, but details remain unclear, according to Washington State Patrol. Cars are usually traveling around 45 or 55 miles per hour in the merging area where the child was hit, Shearer said, but it’s not known how fast the car was going.

The driver, who was traveling westbound on Highway 2, hit the boy around 10 p.m. and then pulled over and called 911, according to Washington State Patrol, which is investigating the collision. The Lake Stevens Police Department is investigating how the child, who was described as being conscious and alert after the accident, had made his way onto the highway, Shearer said.

“At this time, there are no charges being filed and we don’t believe impairment was a factor,” Shearer said. “It’s a very tragic accident, but we have the best outcome possible, which is that the child is still alive.”

The parents were located and the mother joined the child at the hospital around midnight, according to Washington State Patrol.