A CenturyLink service outage caused serious disruptions to 911 emergency calls in Western Washington as well as other states, triggering an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission.

In Western Washington, alerts went out after 11 p.m. Thursday warning that 911 services were not working and to use alternate phone numbers. Most Washington agencies began receiving 911 calls again on Friday morning, but some systems still were not fully running. So emergency officials advised people to call alternate numbers if they can’t get through.

As of shortly before noon Friday, network service disruptions continued, but in areas where CenturyLink is the 911 service provider, those calls were completing, according to a company statement posted on Twitter.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called the length and breadth of the CenturyLink outage “completely unacceptable.”

“When an emergency strikes, it’s critical that Americans are able to use 911 to reach those who can help,” Pai said in a statement released Friday by the FCC. It noted the investigation will include an examination of the impact of the CenturyLink problems on other providers of 911 services.

News reports of states with of 911 outages included Massachusetts, Minnesota, Arizona, Utah and Missouri.

Investigators will be trying to determine just how the service outage unfolded.

On Thursday morning, CenturyLink announced a service disruption affecting customer service that would be fixed “as quickly as possible.”

Around 8:38 p.m. Thursday, CenturyLink estimated service would be fully restored in four hours.

By 1:21 a.m. Friday, CenturyLink on Twitter was reporting “positive progress” but the problem was still not resolved.

By 10:30 a.m. Friday, CenturyLink said some 911 service disruptions persisted, affecting “various areas of the United States.”

In Washington, CenturyLink is the provider of 911 services for the state’s 7 million residents and its largest telephone company, serving approximately 1 million residents, according to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.

In 2014, CenturyLink had a six-hour Washington outage that “severely disrupted emergency services,” and affected all 911 calls placed from landline, wireless and Internet-based telephones. In 2016, the state Utilities and Transportation Commission assessed a $2.85 million penalty for that service failure. The company admitted to failing to automatically reroute 911 calls and failing to maintain and manage the 911 system as required by law, according to a statement released by the commission.

A state investigation found that the 2014 outage was caused by errors in a data center owned and managed by a CenturyLink vendor. The company also was cited for a failure to promptly notify 911 call-centers and the state commission about that outage, which also affected six other states.

The agreement that the state reached with CenturyLink called for regular reporting to the commission about 911 circuit reliability and a planned transition to a more advanced system called Next Generation 911.

As of late Friday morning, calls in King, Kitsap and Pierce counties were going through, but call centers and county officials said they can’t be sure systems are fully restored, as that depends on CenturyLink. The 911 outage did not affect Snohomish or Whatcom counties, according to the call centers’ social-media posts.

King County spokesman Cameron Satterfield said systems appear to be working again, but they’re still being tested to make sure everything is fixed. While most Western Washington call centers were reporting receiving calls Friday morning, some agencies have yet to return to a fully functional system, such as Bellevue Fire Department.

Law-enforcement and county officials are advising residents to have alternate emergency numbers on hand just in case.