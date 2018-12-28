A CenturyLink service outage caused serious disruptions to 911 emergency calls in Western Washington as well as other states, triggering an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission.

In Western Washington, alerts went out after 11 p.m. Thursday warning that 911 services were not working and to use alternate phone numbers. Most Washington agencies began receiving 911 calls again on Friday morning, but some systems still were not fully running. So emergency officials advised people to call alternate numbers if they can’t get through.

As of shortly before noon Friday, network service disruptions continued, but in areas where CenturyLink is the 911 service provider nationally, those calls were completing, according to a company statement posted on Twitter.

The Federal Communications Commission will investigate the 911 outages, and chairman Ajit Pai called the length and breadth of the CenturyLink outage “completely unacceptable.”

“When an emergency strikes, it’s critical that Americans are able to use 911 to reach those who can help,” Pai said in a statement released Friday by the FCC. It noted the investigation will include an examination of the impact of the CenturyLink problems on other providers of 911 services.

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission will also investigate the 911 service outage, including the cause and the company’s preparedness, response, restoration efforts and communication with the public, according to a statement made Friday.

News reports of states with 911 outages included Massachusetts, Minnesota, Arizona, Utah and Missouri.

Investigators will be trying to determine just how the service outage unfolded.

On Thursday morning, CenturyLink announced a service disruption affecting customer service that would be fixed “as quickly as possible.” The Washington Military Department Emergency Management Division was monitoring issues CenturyLink customers were having with long-distance delivery at first, department director Robert Ezelle said Friday. The department later began hearing reports that call centers were having problems transferring calls among themselves, he said.

Some King County CenturyLink customers reported issues calling 911 around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a King County tweet. The state emergency management department didn’t become aware of the 911 disruption until around 8:30 p.m. when 911 call centers notified it, Ezelle said. The department had to reach out to CenturyLink seeking more information and when it realized the scope of the issue, issued a statewide alert around 11:30 p.m., he said. Some local jurisdictions also sent out alerts Thursday night.

Around 8:38 p.m. Thursday, CenturyLink estimated service would be fully restored in four hours.

By 1:21 a.m. Friday, CenturyLink on Twitter was reporting “positive progress” but the problem was still not resolved.

By 10:30 a.m. Friday, CenturyLink said some 911 service disruptions persisted, affecting “various areas of the United States.”

In Washington, CenturyLink is the provider of 911 services for the state’s 7 million residents and its largest telephone company, serving approximately 1 million residents, according to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. Washington emergency services are in the process of switching to a new provider from CenturyLink, Ezelle said.

In 2014, CenturyLink had a six-hour Washington outage that “severely disrupted emergency services,” and affected all 911 calls placed from landline, wireless and Internet-based telephones. In 2016, the state Utilities and Transportation Commission assessed a $2.85 million penalty for that service failure. The company admitted to failing to automatically reroute 911 calls and failing to maintain and manage the 911 system as required by law, according to a statement released by the commission.

A state investigation found that the 2014 outage was caused by errors in a data center owned and managed by a CenturyLink vendor. The company also was cited for a failure to promptly notify 911 call-centers and the state commission about that outage, which also affected six other states.

The agreement that the state reached with CenturyLink called for regular reporting to the commission about 911 circuit reliability and a planned transition to a more advanced system called Next Generation 911.

Emergency services in Washington are currently in the process of switching from CenturyLink to Comtech Safety and Security Technologies, which should be complete by December 2019, Ezelle said. The decision to change contractors was not related to CenturyLink 911 outages, he said, but because of rules that required the department to rebid the contract. Ezelle said he is not aware of Comtech experiencing 911 outage issues, although some issues with Comtech were reported in Cincinnati last year.

After the 2014 outage, emergency services met to debrief about how to improve communications if an outage were to occur again, Ezelle said. Emergency service officials in Washington have been in conference calls together with CenturyLink since last night, Ezelle said. They plan to debrief response to the outage once service is restored to all agencies in the state.

So far, CenturyLink has not offered much explanation about what network issues occurred, according to emergency officials in calls with the company.

“The hard part of these issues is we’re relying upon a vendor to provide the 911 service for us,” said Tim Hannah, assistant director of South Sound 911 technical services. “There’s nothing that any of our personnel can do to expedite or fix the problem. We’re relying on the 911 network to provide that service to us.”

As of late Friday morning, calls in King, Kitsap and Pierce counties were going through, but call centers and county officials said they can’t be sure systems are fully restored, as that depends on CenturyLink. The 911 outage did not affect Snohomish or Whatcom counties, according to the call centers’ social-media posts. However, Western Washington University Police lines were affected, as the department uses a different service than other law enforcement in the area, a school spokesman said.

The outage also affected fire alarm systems on the Capitol Campus buildings in Olympia, which were not connecting to the fire department, according to a statement from the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services. DES employees were performing fire watch on Friday.

King County spokesman Cameron Satterfield said systems appear to be working again, but they’re still being tested to make sure everything is fixed. While most Western Washington call centers were reporting receiving calls Friday morning, some agencies have yet to return to a fully functional system, such as Bellevue Fire Department.

Law-enforcement and county officials are advising residents to have alternate emergency numbers on hand just in case.

“Nobody wants to declare that we’re in the all clear and everything is fine until we really do hear from CenturyLink and they’re confident their network is stable,” Ezelle said.

It’s not yet clear how many people may have been affected by the 911 outage, emergency service officials said.