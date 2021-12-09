Officials are working to address a widespread 911 outage in King County, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The department’s 911 emergency services number is down as well as the 911 line for Bellevue’s Washington State Patrol and Valley Communications covering South King County, said Seattle police spokesperson Patrick Michaud.

There’s no estimate for when 911 call services will be restored, and the cause for the outage is still unknown, he said.

An alert sent by the city said technicians are working to resolve the issue.

Seattle residents with emergencies should call the department’s non-emergency line in the meantime, at 206-625-5011, or text 911.

Bellevue residents should still be able to reach emergency services by calling 911, said Bellevue Police Department spokesperson Meeghan Black.

South King County residents should still be able to access emergency services by calling 911 or the emergency line at 253-852-2121, but the outage is affecting the location identification, said an operator with Valley Communications based in Kent.