An 80-year-old man was struck and killed in a car crash near on Highway 2, near Monitor, Wash. Sunday.

The man, a Monitor resident, was driving west on Easy Street after playing a round of golf, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Anderson. He initially stopped at a red light, but then proceeded through an intersection across Highway 2, Anderson said.

A 30-year-old man driving a 1991 Ford Explorer eastbound on the highway was unable to stop, and his vehicle struck the 80-year-old man’s 2001 Toyota Highlander on its passenger side door. The Explorer was likely traveling at about 60 mph, according to Anderson.

The 80-year-old man, who was badly injured, was taken to Central Washington Hospital, where he was later removed from life support, Anderson said. The 30-year-old man suffered minor injuries, including facial bruising, cuts, a leg injury and soreness.

Serious injury 2 vehicle collision on SR2 MP115. Initial reports 1 vehicle ran a red light from Easy St to Main St (Monitor) and was T-boned by another vehicle. Causing driver was taken to Central Washington Hospital for treatment. Evolving scene. -Trp. Anderson pic.twitter.com/i97rXNr0JL — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) June 10, 2018

It’s not clear why the 80-year-old man apparently ran the red light.

“We asked his wife and family about that. He was relatively healthy. She couldn’t think of anything that would have been a contributing factor. She doesn’t know why he would run a red light,” Anderson said. “It could’ve just been an old fashioned accident. He thought he had a green.”