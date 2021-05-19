A stolen Prius, 80 miles on Interstate 5 across three Washington counties, speeds near 100 mph and a wrong-way crash made for quite a police pursuit on Tuesday.

Amazingly, police reported no injuries.

Update: Suspect is also in custody for DUI. See below for video uploaded by a Sean Henderson. Incredible that this ended without injuries. https://t.co/AepqSADRAt — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) May 19, 2021

The series of events leading to the crash began around 5:20 p.m. near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Pierce County, when a tire deflated on a truck driven by a 27-year-old Centralia man. The driver of the disabled vehicle forced another driver from her Prius and sped off in it, according to State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant.

Law Enforcement from Tacoma to Marysville were engaged in pursuit for 80 miles with a Toyota Prius from a carjacking. Driver drove the wrong way on I-5 from Lynnwood to Marysville, 20 miles until he crashed. Driver is in custody. No injuries from the collision. pic.twitter.com/dyQ6Ky9jkt — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) May 19, 2021

Oliphant said the Centralia man took the stolen Prius north in the interstate’s southbound lanes and was hitting speeds near 100 mph by the time he reached Lynnwood around 6 p.m.

The wrong-way chase lasted until the driver reached Marysville in Snohomish County, Oliphant said.

Police shut down lanes and deployed spike strips, police said.

Our officers were able to assist, initiating a rolling slow down on I-5 and successfully deploying spike strips, which helped to end this extremely dangerous driving. We too are very thankful there were no injuries. https://t.co/dMjPVpLCjp — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) May 19, 2021

The pursuit came to an end when the man crashed the stolen Prius into a small truck on the freeway near the Tulalip Resort Casino. He tried to steal the truck before he was taken into custody, Oliphant said.

Oliphant said the man was arrested for DUI and faces numerous charges.