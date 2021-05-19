A stolen Prius, 80 miles on Interstate 5 across three Washington counties, speeds near 100 mph and a wrong-way crash made for quite a police pursuit on Tuesday.
Amazingly, police reported no injuries.
The series of events leading to the crash began around 5:20 p.m. near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Pierce County, when a tire deflated on a truck driven by a 27-year-old Centralia man. The driver of the disabled vehicle forced another driver from her Prius and sped off in it, according to State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant.
Oliphant said the Centralia man took the stolen Prius north in the interstate’s southbound lanes and was hitting speeds near 100 mph by the time he reached Lynnwood around 6 p.m.
The wrong-way chase lasted until the driver reached Marysville in Snohomish County, Oliphant said.
Police shut down lanes and deployed spike strips, police said.
The pursuit came to an end when the man crashed the stolen Prius into a small truck on the freeway near the Tulalip Resort Casino. He tried to steal the truck before he was taken into custody, Oliphant said.
Oliphant said the man was arrested for DUI and faces numerous charges.
