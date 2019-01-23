An Everett woman who died after being hit by a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Tuesday evening has been identified as Victoria L. Taggart, 76, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner on Wednesday.

She was crossing Pacific Avenue in a crosswalk in Everett around 5:45 p.m. when the traffic light changed, according to a statement from Everett Police Department.

The USPS driver had a green light and did not see her, according to Everett police.

Police do not believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The intersection of Colby Avenue and Pacific Avenue was closed for around two hours Tuesday evening for the investigation.