A 71-year-old man died Saturday afternoon from drowning in a private lake near Maltby in Snohomish County despite family members’ and bystanders’ efforts to revive him, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies responded to Crystal Lake — located in a gated community near the border of Snohomish and King counties — around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Family members and bystanders pulled the man out of the lake and attempted to perform CPR on him, but he died at the scene.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the man as Brian H. Speakes of Woodinville. His official cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Officials don’t believe his death was suspicious, the statement said.