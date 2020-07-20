A 71-year-old man died Saturday afternoon from drowning in a private lake near Maltby in Snohomish County despite family members’ and bystanders’ efforts to revive him, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies responded to Crystal Lake — located in a gated community near the border of Snohomish and King counties — around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Family members and bystanders pulled the man out of the lake and attempted to perform CPR on him, but he died at the scene.

Officials don’t believe his death was suspicious, the statement said.

No further information about the man’s identity was immediately available.