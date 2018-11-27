A 7-year-old child died in a single-car collision, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 7-year-old child died in a single-car collision near Gorst Monday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers closed westbound State Route 16 near Tremont Street West as they investigated the collision, according to WSP spokeswoman Trooper Chelsea Hodgson.

“The vehicle was traveling too fast for the wet, rainy roads and lost control, striking the guardrail,” Hodgson wrote on Twitter. Further details were not immediately available.