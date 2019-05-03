As Seattle-area boaters dust off their boat shoes, iron their khaki shorts and stock up on wine spritzers in anticipation of Saturday’s Opening Day of boating season, they should also be thinking about how to stay safe on the water.

Much of the festivities for the Seattle Yacht Club’s Opening Day take place near the club on the Montlake Cut between Lake Washington and Portage Bay. Turnout for the tradition, which began in 1920, could be decent with a forecast calling for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

While the focus of Opening Day is fun and merriment, there are some simple things to do to ensure the good times float on: