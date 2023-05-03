If you’re an early riser, you’ve likely noticed nature’s increasingly incessant alarm — a symphony of bird songs sure to get you out of bed as dawn rolls into day.

Spring is the best time of year — “basically the only time” — to listen to our resident birds, said John Marzluff, a professor of wildlife science at the University of Washington’s School of Environmental and Forest Sciences. Marzluff has written books about crows, ravens and birds in suburbia. It’s breeding season, so male birds are busy singing both to attract a mate and fend off other males for the next month to two, Marzluff said.

Bird songs will quiet down as families raise their young, “and then there’ll be a little pick up as some of the young birds are practicing songs,” Marzluff said.

Then, it’s quiet all winter.

The tunes we hear outside now are from birds who reside in the Pacific Northwest year-round, with the addition of a few migratory singers heading to higher elevations in the Cascades to breed.

If you’re new at bird surveying, Marzluff recommends Merlin Bird ID, an app that can recognize and name a bird’s song in real time.

Here are seven birds to listen for in spring in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, as well as a few comments from Marzluff.

The song sparrow, often found perched around eye level on exposed tree branches, is the easiest bird to listen for, Marzluff said.

Their name is well-deserved, as their song has “three introductory notes — pop pop pop — and then a trill of some sort,” where the notes tumble through a series of buzzes and stuttering, swooping whistles.

From one neighborhood to the next or even one yard to the next, song sparrows sound a little different. The males use a variety of repertoires to both impress females and make it sound like there are a lot of birds in the area to chase territorial intruders out.

Researchers at the UW have studied how song sparrows use their song — and increasingly threatening signals — to ward off trespassing rival sparrows.

The song of the Bewick’s wren, Marzluff’s favorite, is quite musical.

Wrens in general have a lot of songs in their repertoire — “and the Bewick’s wren is certainly a good example of that.”

A young male Bewick’s wren learns to sing by listening to the neighboring adult males while he is coming of age in his parents’ territory, according to allaboutbirds.org. The songs a young wren develops will differ from his father’s song, with a note changed here, a syllable changed there. The melodious signature he acquires between the ages of about 30 to 60 days will be his for life.

The Bewick’s wren and song sparrow sound similar, as the master vocalists’ both belt out a few basic introductory notes and then some kind of flourish, like short whistles, warbles, burrs and trills.

Robins, often found running across lawns or stalking earthworms in yards, all sound pretty much the same, Marzluff said, “and they’re loud and obnoxious first thing in the morning.”

If you’re trying to sleep in, the robin’s warbling is not a friend — “but they get you up and get going.”

Listen for clear and lilting musical whistles.

The song of the dark-eyed junco, a small sparrow that flits about forest floors, is a trill that just “repeats and repeats and repeats.”

Among the most abundant forest birds of North America, “they’re all trying to stake out their space and sound sexy to the females that are around to attract a mate.”

The flutelike flittering song of the house finch is a “warbling, gurgling sort of sound,” full of rollicking notes.

They are “much more musical” than the other birds singing this time of year, and their melodious song goes up and down in tone. But as a very small bird, you have to listen close — they don’t pack a lot of volume unless in a group.

Anna’s hummingbirds do sing, but they also produce a sound with their bodies, which are no larger than a table tennis ball and no heavier than a nickel.

In their thrilling courtship displays above female hummingbirds, males climb up to 130 feet into the air and then swoop to the ground with a curious burst of noise that they produce through their tail feathers.

The speed and movement of the bird breaks the sound barrier, which produces an explosive squeak, “kind of like a bullwhip, think of it that way — the crack.”

A flock of these iridescently feathered birds is appropriately called a bouquet, glittering, hover, shimmer or tune of hummingbirds, according to allaboutbirds.org.

The ruby-crowned Kinglet is both a resident bird and migrant bird in the Pacific Northwest and can be found foraging almost frantically through lower branches of shrubs and trees (it has a habit of constantly flicking its wings).

The tiny bird has a mighty high-pitched tune that ends in a lower pitch.