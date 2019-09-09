Update, 11:30 a.m.: Power has been restored. City Light said at about 11 a.m. that the outage was caused when a tree branch fell on a pair of powerlines.

About 6,700 Seattle City Light customers in the north Capitol Hill area were without power Monday morning, according to the utility.

The cause of the outage was under investigation. Power was expected to be restored at about 1 p.m.