COLVILLE, Wash. — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating the wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County since local authorities found four dead wolves Feb. 18.

The agency found two more dead wolves the following month.

Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison, officials said.

Officials ask anyone with relevant information to report it confidentially by calling the Fish and Wildlife’s poaching hotline at 877-933-9847 or by texting a tip to 847411.

Conservation groups are offering a $51,000 reward for tips that lead to convictions in the poisonings.

“Anyone with the good fortune to see a wolf in the wild knows of their beauty, intellect and tight family bond,” Zoe Hanley, a wolf biologist with Defenders of Wildlife, said in an emailed statement. “This cowardly act flies in the face of committed efforts from biologists, policymakers and ranchers working to recover and coexist with wolves in Washington.”

The Wedge Pack has been intentionally killed off twice for preying on cattle, but new packs keep forming in what is prime wolf habitat.

Wolves were killed off in Washington early in the last century. Since wolves were returned to the state in 2008, conflicts with ranchers have been numerous.

In Oregon last year, wildlife troopers found eight dead wolves in the northeastern part of the state. The animals were poisoned and the deaths remain unsolved.

A minimum of 206 wolves and 33 packs were in Washington in 2021, according to an annual survey conducted by state and tribal biologists. Idaho had about 1,500 wolves, while Oregon had about 173 at the time.