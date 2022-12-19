As the social justice columnist at The Seattle Times, I typically write about heavy topics. Racism, homophobia, systemic injustice of all kinds.

It’s par for the course when there are so many tough issues that need exposing and wrongs that need righting.

But as we approach the end of the year and the darkest hours of the winter solstice, it seems like a good time to reflect on things that brought some light to our world.

I hate to affirm my reputation as a “nattering nabob of negativism,” but it should be said a lot of the “victories” in 2022 were just protecting rights we already had or celebrating firsts that were too long in coming. But hey, let’s get our joy where we can.

Same-sex marriage and interracial marriage protections

As I wrote about several times this year, anti-trans rhetoric is at a fever pitch and it feels LGBTQ+ communities are under renewed threat. But defying conventional political wisdom, in December the U.S. Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden. The measure was even supported by 39 House Republicans.

The legislation does not require states to allow same-sex marriage, but it does mean that states must recognize marriages that were legal in states where they were performed, which provides a measure of security and comfort to couples and families.

Representation in government

This was a big year for firsts. In June, Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court, and only the third Black justice after 232 years.

In Washington, the number of Native American legislators increased from one to three, still a paltry number but an improvement, nonetheless.

In another first, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was elected U.S. House minority leader, becoming the first African American person to hold that position and ushering in a new generation of Democratic leadership.

Crime fearmongering fizzled

This fall before the midterm elections, you could not escape the flood of political advertising on every possible medium.

On TV, in particular, ads using Willie Horton-style fear tactics were everywhere.

In Washington, Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley used crime fears in her campaign ads to unseat Sen. Patty Murray, saying in one ad there was so much crime in Seattle you couldn’t get a cup of coffee anymore.

But despite what I and the punditocracy predicted, voters didn’t buy it. Usually fear is a powerful driver but this year, the GOP efforts to gin it up didn’t result in the red wave everyone predicted.

#WeAreBG

I was surprised by how emotional the release of basketball star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison made me. Listening to the leaders of the WNBA players association talk about their refusal to give up fighting for their sister’s freedom moved me to tears.

I wrote in August that not all lives matter equally when we go missing. The “missing white woman syndrome” is still going strong, and Griner — as a Black, queer, gender nonconforming woman — checked many of the boxes that make the public less likely to care. But Griner’s release showed that the collective power of our voices can still overcome the weight of white supremacy and homophobia — especially if you are famous.

It was Black women who led the charge to get Griner free, launching the #WeAreBG campaign to ensure she was not out of sight and out of mind.

While her release is a relief, serious questions must be asked about why women basketball players have to play overseas in the first place, and why women pro basketball players in the U.S. make 44 times less than men.

Chinatown International District speaks up — and is heard

Seattle’s Chinatown International District has been through a lot in recent years. The depiction of COVID-19 as a “China virus” led to anti-Asian racism and fear, which hurt local businesses. Then pandemic shutdowns were another blow to fragile mom-and-pop restaurants and shops.

As the pandemic went on, public safety issues in the neighborhood became more and more acute, with seemingly little help in sight.

A giant planned Sound Transit station was slated to destroy a chunk of the west side of the neighborhood — but the community pushed back. Then, news spread of a planned expansion of a shelter adjacent to the neighborhood and that was the last straw.

Numerous protests, op-eds and articles argued that the CID bore an unsustainable and unfair amount of what is a citywide responsibility to support and house all of its residents.

In October, the expansion was halted, but the CID is still not out of the woods. Many businesses have already closed and concerns about public safety persist, but the neighborhood used its voice and now the halls of power are listening.

Nerdy natural resources humor

These past few years have been hard, no doubt about it. That’s why when you find delight and humor in unexpected places it’s a thing to appreciate.

That’s how I have felt about the Washington state Department of Natural Resources Twitter account. The account is a daily source of laughs, as they deftly weave pop-culture references and perfectly timed nods to the zeitgeist into natural resources topics. Some recent faves, “The Real Housefirs of Washington” series; a World Cup tweet “How can we play soccer against whales when they don’t even have feet?” and the classic, “don’t set the state on fire” graphic design tweet. All, of course, follow with real advice on how to navigate our public lands safely and responsibly.

I hope you find joy and delight of your own this holiday season and beyond. There will always be time for the hard stuff, so let’s appreciate the glimmers of light where we can.