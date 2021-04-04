Six people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle crashed into the second floor of a Kent apartment building early Sunday. Two of the patients were in critical condition at the time of transport, according to Puget Sound Fire, although a spokesperson did not have an update on their condition Sunday afternoon.

No one inside the building located in the 8700 block of South 259th Street was hurt and all six of the injured were passengers in the vehicle.

“The road is elevated at that area and the apartment building sits down a little bit, so as [the car] went off the road, that’s why it hit right around the second story,” Pat Pawlak, division chief with Puget Sound Fire, said.

The Kent Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Two dogs were also in the vehicle — one died while the other was located after wandering away from the scene, Pawlak said.