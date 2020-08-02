Six King County beaches on Lake Washington — three in Seattle, two in Bellevue and one in Renton — are closed because of high bacteria levels measured in water samples.

Results from Matthews, Mount Baker and Madrona beaches in Seattle, Enatai and Newcastle beaches in Bellevue, and Gene Coulon Beach in Renton all had high bacteria concentrations in the past week, according to King County data. The beaches are closed for all wading and swimming and are not safe for humans or pets.

Water samples from closed beaches are tested twice a week until the levels are deemed safe enough for them to reopen, according to King County.

The beaches had been on a shrinking list of lakeside sites that are still open as others shut down throughout the region because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle closed Magnuson Park Beach, Seward Park Beach and east Green Lake beach for the entire summer because of budget cuts.

This week, Mercer Island closed Groveland Beach Park, and in Kirkland, the pier at David Brink Park and the pier and parking lot at Houghton Beach Park were closed to avert large gatherings.

Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan, gatherings in King County are restricted to groups of five people or fewer who don’t live in the same household.