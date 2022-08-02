The King County Medical Examiner’s office reported six heat-related deaths over the weekend as a scorching heat wave encompassed much of Washington state.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Puget Sound region from July 26-31, and Seattle set a new record with six straight days of high temperatures above 90 degrees.

According to the medical examiner, three people — ages 64, 65 and 77 — died from hyperthermia between July 27 and 30, including one probable case, and three people — ages 22, 23 and 67 — died from accidental drownings.

The data is preliminary and more heat-related deaths might be confirmed later, according to the medical examiner.

In Oregon, the state medical examiner’s office said Monday that it was investigating 14 deaths as possibly heat-related. In the Portland area, temperatures rose above 100 degrees several times over the last week.

The heat wave was also a busy time for hospitals and emergency medicine providers.

Between Tuesday and Friday, there were 61 emergency department visits for heat-related illness in King County, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. Data for visits on Saturday and Sunday was not available Monday evening.

Emergency medical services responded to more than 50 suspected heat-related illness reports between July 26 and July 31. Friday (July 28) was the busiest day for heat-related incidents, with 15.

Heat illness can lead to serious health problems such as kidney failure, stroke and heart attack — and in severe cases, death.

Additional heat-related deaths might be reported later because cases may not be confirmed immediately after heat exposure, the health agency said.

Last year, about 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during the 2021 heat wave in late June and early July, according to an Associated Press report. In King County, around 13 people between the ages of 61 and 97 died of hyperthermia in that period.