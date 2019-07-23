Everett detectives are investigating a Monday evening crash on Broadway Avenue that involved six vehicles and sent eight people to the hospital.
Officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to the series of collisions. They found one vehicle on fire and multiple people with injuries, some serious.
Police suspect speed and alcohol were involved.
“Initial reports indicate that a dark colored pickup was seen driving at a high rate of speed prior to the collisions. Open alcohol containers were visible in the pickup truck,” the Everett Police Department said in a statement.
The injured range in age from 13 to 55 and include the driver of the pickup, reported to be a man in his mid-20s who was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.
The road was closed for several hours Monday night.
