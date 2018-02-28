Jay Rodne, an attorney, has served on the Snoqualmie City Council and is a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He was first elected to the state House in 2004.

OLYMPIA — Former Washington state lawmaker Chad Magendanz says he will seek the House seat currently held by Rep. Jay Rodne, R-Snoqualmie, who announced Wednesday that he won’t run for re-election this year.

Rodne, an attorney, was first elected to the House in 2004. He has served on the Snoqualmie City Council and is a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

In a Facebook post, Rodne said he would serve the remainder of his term.

“It’s amazing how fast the years have flown by and with my kids now in college, about to graduate and embark upon their own lives as adults, I too am looking forward to making this transition to new opportunities, new challenges and new ways to give back,” he wrote.

Rodne couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Magendanz, a Republican who previously held the second House seat in the 5th Legislative District, said the upcoming race would be a tough one. He left the House to run for state Senate in 2016, losing a close race against incumbent Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah.

“We are going to be running a very aggressive campaign.” Magendanz said.

Democrats in recent years have worked to gain ground in the 5th District, which has been a battleground.