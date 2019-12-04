A 60-year-old pedestrian was critically injured after a vehicle struck her as she was crossing a street in downtown Seattle on Wednesday evening.

The driver was heading west on Columbia Street shortly before 6 p.m. and turned right onto Fourth Avenue, hitting the pedestrian, said Seattle Police spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson.

Medics took the woman to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in critical condition, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

The driver stayed at the scene and was being evaluated by traffic-collision detectives, which is standard for collisions that result in serious injuries or death, Jamieson said.

Fourth Avenue was closed between Cherry and Marion streets, and Columbia Street was closed between Third and Fifth avenues, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Drivers were being diverted from Fourth Avenue onto Cherry Street, although Michaud said buses were being allowed through one lane of Fourth Avenue.

Collision blocking the right NB lanes of 4th Ave S and Columbia St. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/Ku1c0AyIxv — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) December 5, 2019

Seattle in 2015 committed to Vision Zero, a national goal to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. But SDOT data shows 39 crashes involving pedestrians and drivers resulted in serious injuries or deaths during the first half of 2019 — the highest number since 2010.

This post was updated to reflect that the pedestrian is 60, not 55, which is the age originally provided by officials.

Seattle Times Traffic Lab engagement editor Michelle Baruchman contributed to this report.