A 55-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The woman is being taken to Harborview Medical Center from the crash, which occurred near Fourth Avenue and Columbia Street, said Seattle Fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

Medics were sent to the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

The right northbound lane of Fourth Avenue at Cherry Street is closed as officials respond, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.